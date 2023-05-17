Smoky haze from active wildfires forecast to worsen in B.C. Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

Environment Canada says smoke from wildfires in the B.C. Interior is expected to worsen in the coming days, bringing poor air quality and associated health risks.

In a special air quality statement, Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy say several Interior communities are likely to see worsening wildfire smoke conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The statement says smoke is already widespread in the province's southeast toward the Rocky Mountains.

Observed conditions in Prince George, Williams Lake, Fort St. John and Quesnel show high risk or very high risk readings on the Air Quality Health Index.

The statement says wildfire smoke is hazardous to health even at low concentrations, and urges at-risk populations such as children, the elderly and people with lung conditions to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued its own air quality advisory on May 15, but ended it Tuesday saying cooler temperatures and favourable winds improved conditions in the region's northeast and in the Fraser Valley.