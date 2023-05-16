Kootenay pot, shroom dealer phones RCMP to complain rival trafficker stole his drugs

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays got a call over the weekend from a man who said someone stole his drugs.

Mounties were called at 3:34 p.m. on May 13 to a break-and-enter in the 700 block of Drakes Road, in Rossland.

A 28-year-old local man told police someone had broken open his door and stole his cannabis and magic mushrooms while he was away from home.

The man admitted to selling small amount of the drugs and suspected the burglar could be a rival drug trafficker.

“Is anyone else a little worried about some of people in the upcoming generation?” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release.

RCMP say the responding officer told the man police could not help him any further with his complaint.