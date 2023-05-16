Driver pleads guilty in Burnaby hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Photo: Facebook Mark Peters, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run at Canada Way and Imperial Street in June 2021.

A driver who left the scene of an accident that killed a motorcyclist in Burnaby two years ago awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Monday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The charge relates to a crash on the morning of June 19, 2021 at Canada Way and Imperial Street.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mark Peters was riding his Harley Davidson to work at around 9:30 p.m., when police say he was rear-ended by a vehicle and thrown from his motorcycle.

The driver of a 2002 Black Honda Accord fled the scene, according to police, but officers recovered the car’s bumper and licence plate in the area.

Marcel Genaille was charged on June 1, 2022 after a nearly yearlong police investigation.

Peters, a husband and father, was identified in Facebook post as a beloved member of the Grain Workers Union Local 333, which represents Port of Vancouver workers.

“I used to take the same route to work as him and remember seeing him on Canada Way many times,” stated one comment. “He loved his bike. A genuine, nice guy. He will be missed.”

“We know this death continues to impact the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, who have been left to grieve their loss knowing the driver involved did not remain at the scene,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement when charges were approved in the case.

Genaille has been out on bail since July 12, 2022, according to the court registry.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered in his case.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.