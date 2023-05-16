Ministry of Transportation reveals this year's highway repaving projects

Photo: Google Maps This section of Highway 3 west of Osoyoos is set to be resurfaced this year.

The provincial government says contractors have started work on upgrades to 485 kilometres of highways and sideroads in the Southern Interior.

"Maintaining high-quality roads is critical to maintaining connections for people, especially people living in more remote areas," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"The improvements we're making across the region are going to make travel safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians."

Major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this year include:

Highway 97C Aspen Grove to Brake Check (16 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 97C Silver Creek to Pennask Brake Check (23 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3 Nighthawk Road to Osoyoos and Highway 97 U.S. border to Junction Highway 3 and area side roads (56 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 5 Birch Island to Mad River (26 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 1 Spences Bridge to Venables Valley Road and area side roads (32 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 95 Canal Flats to Windermere (42 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 1 Valleyview to Kokanee Way, Highway 5 Inks Lake Hill Southbound and Shuswap Road (40 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 97 Plett Road to Ewing Road (20 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 3A Kootenay Lake Bridge to Balfour and area side roads (51 kilometres) — Conventional resurfacing

Highway 97A Swan Lake to Armstrong (14 kilometres) — Hot-in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 5 Merritt to Helmer (28 kilometres) — Hot-in-place recycling asphalt resurfacing

Wardner Area and St. Mary's Lake Road (28 kilometres) — Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

Highway 6 West Kettle Forest Service Road to Brake Check (nine kilometres) — Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

A number of paving projects in the Cariboo, including 38 kilometres of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, 2.8 kilometres of Canim Lake South Road, 8.5 kilometres of Horse Lake Road and other side roads south of 100 Mile House will also be completed.