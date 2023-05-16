Province offers disaster financial assistance for those impacted by Interior flooding

Photo: Sheila Olson Recent flooding damage in Cache Creek.

Disaster financial assistance is available for Southern Interior residents impacted by recent flooding.

The provincial government says assistance is available tho those in the following areas:

Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Village of Cache Creek

Regional District Central Okanagan, City of West Kelowna

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen, Town of Oliver

Regional District Kootenay Boundary, City of Grand Forks

Village of Fruitvale

Village of Midway

Okanagan Indian Band

Bonaparte First Nation

Shackan Indian Band

Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Skeetchestn Indian Band

Osoyoos Indian Band

The assistance is available to homeowners, tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers, corporation-owned properties, and charitable organizations that were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

It is not available for losses "for which insurance was reasonably and readily available."

The relief follows a state of emergency in Cache Creek that saw major flooding and closed down the Trans-Canada Highway, along with serious flooding at Parker Cove on the OKIB reserve.

Much of the Southern Interior was under flood watch as record high temperatures brought spring runoff down in a fast melt following a previously cool spring.

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum payment of $400,000.

Seasonal or recreational properties are not eligible for assistance.

"DFA is intended to compensate for sudden, unexpected and uninsurable losses. This may include building repairs, replacement of essential personal effects, eligible equipment and inventory, and clean up and debris removal," the province says.

Applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness within 90 days of the event declaration.

Access the DFA application here.