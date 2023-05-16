Evacuation orders in northeastern BC as Donnie Creek fire rages

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A massive wildfire in northeastern B.C. has prompted evacuation orders and expanded evacuation alerts due to immediate danger.

The Donnie Creek wildfire has burned an estimated 33,000 hectares since May 12 and continues to rage out of control.

The Peace River Regional District issued a pair of evacuation orders for Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes early Tuesday.

“This area is primarily used by forestry, and gas and oil industry operations,” note officials.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas: 77 km and North on the Tommy Lakes Road, extending east to Wendy Lake, to the border with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in the north.

“If you are north of the 89 km mark on Tommy Lakes Road, proceed south on Tommy Lakes Road to Highway 97 South to Fort St John," note officials.

An evac order was also issued by the PRRD for Cameron River.

The evacuation order is in effect for Upper Halfway Road from Cameron River to Lexau Ranch.

"You must leave the area immediately," officials say.

Travel to Chetwynd via Highway 97 to Highway 29N

Register for Emergency Support Services at the Chetwynd Rec Center, 4552 N Access Rd, Chetwynd

Anyone who needs a hotel room will be diverted to Prince George