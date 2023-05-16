Fire closes Alaska Highway, aggressive fire behaviour causes crews to pull back

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Alaska Highway closed to traffic due to wildfires

Fort St. John RCMP have advised public that the Alaska Highway (Hwy 97) has been closed from Highway 29 (Mile 54) north to the Mile 80 rest stop, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

RCMP are asking the public to remain off the highway and out of the evacuation order area to allow evacuees, first responders and fire crews uninhibited access to safely and adequately deal with whatever situations present themselves.

"There are no detours."

"Please keep yourself up-to-date as this is a very dynamic situation," note officials.

On Monday, BC Wildfire Service crews withdrew from the Stoddart Creek and Red Creek wildfires due to aggressive fire behaviour and resulting smoke and poor visibility.

Structure protection personnel continue to assess properties and setup equipment southeast of the Stoddart Creek wildfire.