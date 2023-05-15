Evacuation alert issued for Fort St. John

Photo: Dave Lueneberg. Smokey time.

The City of Fort St John has issued an evacuation alert May 15.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, an evacuation alert has been issued for all properties in the city.

The City of Fort St John at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued the alert at 2:30pm, after the BC Wildfire Service recommended the alert in response to the Stoddart Creek Wildfire.

According to the City of Fort St John, this is the time to GET PREPARED to leave your home on short notice:

Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area should an evacuation be called while separated.

Pack essential items for a quick departure, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (such as insurance, passports, birth certificates, banking and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cell phone and charger and, if time and space permits, personal keep sakes.

Prepare to move any disabled persons, children, or neighbors if assistance is required.

Prepare to take pets with you, including pet care items (leash, carrier, food).

Arrange to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Fill the gas tanks of your personal vehicles.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, please call 250-794-5174.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centers will be opened if required.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centers.