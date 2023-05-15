Vancouver police investigating after teen stabbed in West End

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. Police were called to Vancouver's West End when a teenager was stabbed May 12, 2023.

Vancouver police are investigating after a 16-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday night, May 12, at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets.

"He suffered several superficial wounds and was treated at hospital," states the police department.

Officers were on the scene quickly as they had been nearby attending to a man who had been bear-sprayed. However, no suspect has been identified.

Police say the victim told officers that the person who assaulted him was another teen, but wasn't able to provide more details.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the VPD.

"There’s nothing to suggest it was random or that there is a greater public safety risk," states Sgt. Steve Addison in an email to V.I.A.