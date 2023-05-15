Wind warning issued as crews tackle wildfires in the Peace Region

Photo: BCWS. Ignition work underway at Red Creek Wildfire 32km north of Fort St. John

The Prince George Fire Centre is currently responding to multiple incidents across the fire centre, including five wildfires of note.

The majority of these new fires are in the Peace Region, specifically Red Creek, Donnie Creek, Stoddard Creek, and Boundary Lake.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the Peace River Regional District. For up-to-date information regarding these alerts and orders please visit their website here.

Blueberry River First Nations has issued an evacuation order.

The Teare Creek wildfire near McBride is still listed as being held but the evacuation orders have been rescinded and an area restriction put in place.

The BC Wildfire Service (BSWS) says fires are being prioritized based on immediate risk, with the first priority being life and property.

Crews, helicopters and air tankers are being directed to the highest priority fires to protect human life and property.

A dry cold front is forecast to track southward across the Fort Nelson zone into the Fort St. John zone this afternoon. Winds are expected to shift to a northerly direction, with estimated wind speeds of 25 to 40 km/hour with gusts reaching or exceeding 60 km/hour locally. There is a possibility of dry lightning to accompany this cold front.

With this shift in wind, increased smoke is also expected to move towards Fort St. John and other communities in the Dawson Creek and Fort St. John zones. Smoke will be highly visible across these regions this afternoon and into the evening.

Individuals in the vicinity of existing wildfires are encouraged to stay alert and aware of the current wildfire situation.

Fire behaviour is expected to increase as a result of the winds, and current and forecasted weather, including the persistent dry conditions throughout the Peace region.

More information can be found through the BCWS Map.