‘Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable': Squamish wildfire grows to 38 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Shovelnose Creek fire is currently at 38 hectares, as of May 15.

The Squamish Valley fire has grown to 38 hectares, up from 17 hectares on Sunday, and was first reported to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) on the afternoon of May 13.

The Shovelnose Creek blaze remains out of control, which means it continues spreading and is not responding to suppression efforts.

But the BCWS say that there is no risk to homes or critical infrastructure at this time.

The fire is 20 kilometres along the Squamish River Forest Service Road, northwest of Squamish.

Currently, 20 firefighters are battling the blaze with the help of three helicopters.

"It is in steep and rugged terrain, but full suppression and a full response is the goal of our crews on the scene right now," said Kimberly Kelly, of the Coastal Fire Centre.

This wildfire is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.

There are currently 57 active wildfires in B.C., according to the wildfire service. Most spring wildfires are started by people.

"Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable, and they divert critical resources away from natural or lightning-caused fires," Kelly said, adding that the message is for folks to practice safe and responsible fire use.

For the safety of all involved, the BCWS asks residents and visitors to avoid the wildfire area to allow first responders to do their work.