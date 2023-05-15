Suspect arrested in unprovoked Surrey hospital stabbing

Photo: Glacier Media

A teen and another person are recovering after what police are calling an "unprovoked attack" at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

At the same time, a 24-year-old suspect is in police custody and faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” says Surrey RCMP's Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a press release.

The violent incident happened Saturday evening, May 13, just before 10:30 p.m., according to Surrey RCMP.

"It is alleged that the man assaulted two people who were in the hospital visiting another patient," states the police press release. "A 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Initial indications are that it was an unprovoked assault."

Hospital security was able to detain the suspect and held him until police arrived.

Alex Joseph Flett is now facing multiple charges in the assault and is being held until his next court appearance.

“We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody,” adds Munn.