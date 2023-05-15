Girl attacked by coyote in Burnaby's Deer Lake Park

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service Conservation officers patrol Deer Lake Park looking for a coyote that attacked a six-year-old girl Sunday morning.

A six-year-old girl is recovering from lacerations on her legs after being attacked by a coyote in Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park Sunday morning.

The attack happened at about 10:15 a.m. during the Burnaby Blooms festival, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

“The child was bitten by the coyote, which stayed in the area until it was chased away by her parents,” read a statement from the service.

The girl was taken to hospital with lacerations on her legs, according to the Burnaby RCMP.

RCMP and conservation officers patrolled the park looking for the coyote, but no coyotes were located.

The conservation service is now working with the City of Burnaby on public outreach, including patrols and signs warning of coyote activity.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted,” stated the service.

Coyote sightings can be reported to the provincial RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 877-952-7277.