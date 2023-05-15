Woman sues Burnaby company for alleged buttock burns after spa visit

Photo: Google Street View

A woman is suing a Burnaby business for treatments she got at its Coquitlam spa, which she claims left her with injuries, including third-degree burns to her buttocks.

Amy Vivianna Yeh went to JJ Family Spa in Coquitlam on March 7 for beauty and health treatments, according to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.

The treatments included cryotherapy chamber and infrared room treatments, as well as “other manipulations of the plaintiff’s body,” such as changes of temperature and stimulation, the notice states.

During and after the treatments, Yeh says parts of her body “felt numb,” and, when she got home, she noticed blisters and burns on her skin.

Yeh claims she sustained injuries, including third-degree burns to her buttocks, blisters, scarring, psychological injuries, anxiety, chronic pain, chronic fatigue and sleep disruptions, as a result of the negligence and breach of contract of the spa and its employees.

“The treatments performed involved direct contact and manipulation of the plaintiff’s body. Therefore the defendant owed the plaintiff a duty of care to perform such services in a competent manner that did not cause harm,” the notice states.

Yeh alleges the spa breached its duty of care in multiple ways, including failing to provide proper or adequate treatment, failing to avoid injuries, failing to explain the risks, benefits and alternatives to the procedures, performing treatments when the spa and its employees lack the appropriate skills and training and failing to use appropriate machinery, equipment, chemicals or tools.

“As a result of the defendant’s failure to use reasonable care, skill and diligence in and about the treatments, the plaintiff suffers with serious physical impairments,” the notice states.

Yeh is suing JJ Family Spa for an unspecified sum for damages, including pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, permanent physical disability, loss of physical mental and emotional health, loss of earnings, loss of competitive advantage, a shortened working life, medical costs, and past and future loss of housekeeping capacity.

The allegations included in the notice of civil claim have not been proven in court.

JJ Family Spa, which has its corporate office in Burnaby, has not yet filed a response to the claim.