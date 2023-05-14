214534
First responders on scene at crash on Highway 3 in Manning Park

Crash on Highway 3

UPDATE 9:59 p.m.

One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition, confirms PHSA.

Provincial Health Services Authority confirms BC Emergency Health Services arrived at the crash Sunday evening. It says the Highway 3 motorcycle crash by Manning Park happened at about 7 p.m.

Four ambulances arrived on scene and one person was “cared for and transported to hospital in serious condition.”

ORIGINAL 9:03 p.m.

A crash on Highway 3 has reduced traffic to single lane alternating traffic on Sunday evening.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident casing the alternating traffic. The incident is about 10 km east of Cayuse Flats in Manning Provincial Park.

One witness says the crash appears to involve a motorcycle.

DriveBC is advising travellers to watch out for first responders.


