Health alert issued after potential Hepatitis A exposure at Vancouver fast food restaraunt

Anyone who ate at an East Vancouver McDonald's restaurant is being advised to watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) says anyone who ate at the McDonald's at 3695 Lougheed Hwy may have been exposed to the virus. The dates of exposure were:

April 19 th , 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 21st, 2023 – 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

April 23rd, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 26rd, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

April 27th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 28th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

April 29th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

April 30th, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 2nd, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

May 4th, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 8th, 2023 – 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

May 9th, 2023 – 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

"Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, VCH Public Health advises anyone who consumed food at this restaurant during this time period to monitor themselves for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for about two months," states a press release from the health authority.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include tiredness, feeling sick in your stomach and not hungry, unintentionally losing weight, pain where you liver is (on the right side of your belly under the ribcage), a fever, sore muscles, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine, and/or clay coloured stools.

Those who have early symptoms of Hepatitis A should see their doctor or health care provider. While the infection may go away on it's own, it could lead to a serious infection.

"Getting immunized with one dose of hepatitis A vaccine can help to prevent infection if given within two weeks of exposure," states the health authority. "Therefore, VCH recommends immunization with hepatitis A vaccine for anyone who dined at this restaurant from April 29th – May 9th."

Free vaccines are available to those eligible; there's more information on VCH's webpage on the incident. Those who live in the Fraser Health region should call 778-368-0123.