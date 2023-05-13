Water shut off to Cache Creek residents Saturday morning

Photo: Kristen Holliday Flood damage in Cache Creek Wednesday.

After weeks of flooding, Cache Creek residents are without water Saturday morning.

In a notice released just before 9 a.m., the village of Cache Creek says an “issue with the water system” has forced officials to restrict all water use “until further notice.”

“Our crews are diligently working to diagnose and repair the problem, but at this time, we cannot provide an estimated time of repair,” the village states.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation. Please conserve water as much as possible until the issue is resolved.”

The issue comes as residents have been dealing with widespread flooding for more than two weeks.

Village officials advised residents Friday morning to fill up water jugs in anticipation of repair work Saturday on a major water main that had been damaged during the flooding.

But while the repair work was expected to impact a few select neighbourhoods, the village says Saturday morning's widespread water shut off is not related to the planned service disruption that was scheduled for later today.