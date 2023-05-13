Water levels near Cache Creek slowly subsiding

Photo: Kristen Holliday Flood damage in Cache Creek Wednesday.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

While temperatures are expected to climb back to record-breaking levels once again this weekend, flooding concerns in Cache Creek have somewhat subsided for the time being.

The village west of Kamloops has been dealing with flooding issues for more than two weeks, after unseasonably hot temperatures brought the surrounding snowpack down into local waterways very quickly.

But Wendy Coomber, information officer with Cache Creek Emergency Operations Centre, says they're hoping the worst of the flooding is behind them at this point. The snowpack that feeds Cache Creek has largely melted, although some of the higher elevation snowpack that feeds the Bonaparte River remains.

“We're hoping it's going to be a nice, slow melt because [the remaining snowpack] is all north of us and of course the further north you get, usually the cooler it gets,” Coomber said.

“[Cache] Creek is fine, we're not seeing anymore issues with that, hopefully that's finished for the year. The [Bonaparte] River levels are still holding fairly high but they're starting to inch down. We'll see how that holds out now that the warm weather is here.”

The BC River Forecast Centre has told Cache Creek officials they'll likely only see further issues if rain falls in the area, but the forecast calls for clear skies for at least the next week.

The Village of Cache Creek is experiencing a widespread water shut-off Saturday morning. While officials had warned of disruptions due to scheduled repair work on a water main, they said Saturday morning's water issue was not related to that work. It's not clear when water service will be restored.

To date, Coomber says two residences have been severely damaged during this spring's flooding, while many others have dealt with flooded basements and other more moderate damage.

“Never underestimate the resiliency of the human spirit,” she said. “It's surprising how people rise above and beyond the challenge.”

The Village of Cache Creek applied for provincial Disaster Financial Assistance last week, although the B.C. government has yet to approve the funding. If approved, residents who've experienced damage from the floods could receive partial financial assistance for repairs.

Coomber is encouraging any residents to keep their receipts for any repair work done, if the province does grant the financial assistance.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

After weeks of flooding, Cache Creek residents are without water Saturday morning.

In a notice released just before 9 a.m., the village of Cache Creek says an “issue with the water system” has forced officials to restrict all water use “until further notice.”

“Our crews are diligently working to diagnose and repair the problem, but at this time, we cannot provide an estimated time of repair,” the village states.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation. Please conserve water as much as possible until the issue is resolved.”

The issue comes as residents have been dealing with widespread flooding for more than two weeks.

Village officials advised residents Friday morning to fill up water jugs in anticipation of repair work Saturday on a major water main that had been damaged during the flooding.

But while the repair work was expected to impact a few select neighbourhoods, the village says Saturday morning's widespread water shut off is not related to the planned service disruption that was scheduled for later today.