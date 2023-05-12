Canadian diver arrested in University of Utah dorm room rape

Photo: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File The University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake County District Attorney said on Friday that Ben Smyth had returned to the United States and been arrested.

A University of Utah diver from Central Saanich has been arrested after being charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the male student was arrested upon returning to the United States this week.

“It is our understanding that he is in custody in Seattle,” Gill said

In an indictment filed this week, detectives said a male student went to a woman’s dorm room after confirming she was alone last August. He allegedly raped her while she resisted physically, said she “did not want to do that,” shook her head no and told him she was in pain.

Scott Wilding, the male student’s attorney, declined to comment on the charges or whether he had returned to surrender voluntarily or was caught when his return to the country triggered the warrant.

The indictment, which does not name the woman, said when detectives went to serve the student with a protective order, a roommate said he had moved out. A private investigator later told detectives that he had returned to Canada after learning he was under investigation.

Prosecutors have charged Ben Smyth with sodomy, sexual abuse and rape.