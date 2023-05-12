'Interesting yet horrifying’: Can you display a taxidermy animal in your front yard?

Photo: @laurareidd/TikTok A Vancouver resident spotted a "interesting yet horrifying" taxidermy squirrel decoration on someone's front lawn while walking through Mount Pleasant.

A Vancouver resident spotted a baffling embellishment on a recent neighbourhood walk.

Laura Reid was strolling through the Mount Pleasant area when she came across "the most interesting yet horrifying thing I have ever seen," she shares in a TikTok video.

The "thing" in question is a taxidermy squirrel wearing a handmade red cardigan perched in someone's front yard.

While such a specimen is a surprising lawn decoration, it may come as a surprise that simply having a taxidermy critter in the yard doesn't break any city laws.

The City of Vancouver has a bylaw regarding unkempt premises which mandates that owners must keep their property "neat and tidy," clear of rubbish, garbage, weeds, and brush.

Those who don't comply with this bylaw may face fines up to $10,000.

However, when it comes to lawn decorations such as dressed-up taxidermy squirrels, the City of Vancouver tells V.I.A. that there are no regulations regarding what owners choose to display on their property.



