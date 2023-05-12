IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Duncan

Photo: Times Colonist The incident plays out next to a vehicle that appears to have had a head-on collision with a police cruiser, which is partway down an embankment.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it is investigating a police-involved shooting in Duncan on Friday morning.

Witness video of the incident shows a police officer aiming a gun at an individual in a grey hoodie, the sound of a shot being fired, and the individual falling to the ground.

The incident played out near the parking lot of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment. A vehicle appeared to have had a head-on collision with a police cruiser, which was partway down an embankment.

The civilian police watchdog is not releasing details of what happened but said it will provide further information later today.

The IIO is called in to investigate incidents where someone is seriously injured or killed while interacting with police to determine if an officer committed an offence.

The Municipality of North Cowichan issued a notice at 7:45 am. warning of road closures on Canada Avenue between the Trans-Canada Highway and Beverly Street.

It’s the second police-involved shooting in Duncan in just over a month. On March 28, a man was shot in the head when he was driving a track loader skid-steer along residential streets in Duncan and refused to stop for police.