Vancouver, Surrey child trafficking case going to sentencing

Photo: Glacier Media

A B.C. man facing child trafficking-related charges will face sentencing on July 21.

In July 2021, the Vancouver Police Department announced that Elkan Vyizigiro (known as Lavish or LK), 24, and Meaz Adelrahma Nour-Eldin (known as Streets), 25, as well as a young offender had been charged with the alleged offences.

“Investigators believe underage girls were recruited and trafficked for several months,” Const. Tania Visintin said at the time. “After becoming aware of the information in 2019, the Vancouver Police Counter Exploitation Unit launched an investigation surrounding the human trafficking operation.”

An Oct. 24, 2022 B.C. Supreme Court indictment only names Nour-Eldin and offences in Vancouver and Surrey.

But, it was Nour-Eldin alone who was due before B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes May 10. However, he had refused to attend a remand centre video room for the appearance.

And, while his former lawyer Bobby Movassaghi was present in court, he said his being Nour-Eldin’s counsel is not certain.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Mulligan said after several failed attempts at moving the case forward, one justice had ordered a sentencing date set.

“Sentencing is going to proceed on this date with or without counsel,” Mulligan said.

Movassaghi said he would try and work with Nour-Eldin.

“He needs to understand that court appearances are not optional,” the judge said. “The purpose is to assist him in getting representation for the sentencing proceedings which could have some very serious consequences for him.”

Provincial court documents and the indictment said the accused were charged with unlawfully recruiting, transporting, transferring, receiving, holding, concealing or harbouring a person or exercised control direction or influence over movements of a person for their exploitation.

As well, both are charged with unlawfully receiving a material or financial benefit knowing it came from commission of a criminal offence.

The men were arraigned in 2021 and elected trial by provincial court judge.

The status of Vyizigiro’s case is unknown.

The victim’s name is covered by a publication ban.