Man suspected of sexually assaulting two women in Coquitlam arrested

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP Coquitlam RCMP said they've arrested the suspect believed to have sexually assaulted two women on Burke Mountain on Monday (May 8).

A man has been arrested for his suspected connection to a pair of sexual assaults on Coquitlam's Burke Mountain earlier this week.

In an update, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the suspect was taken into custody today (May 11) by the detachment's investigational support team.

He's set to remain with police until his next court appearance, Hodgins explained.

Two females were reportedly groped by a man in his 20s or 30s on separate occasions on Monday (May 8).

Police said the first incident happened around 1 p.m. at a bus stop at Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue, while the second was several hours later, at 9:10 p.m., near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Street.

An image of the alleged suspect was shared by Mounties on Tuesday (May 9) in hopes of moving the case forward.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying this individual," said Hodgins, who called the incidents "concerning" in an earlier statement.

"The information provided from the public will continue to aid our officers as they continue the investigation."

Hodgins added the victims did the right thing in coming forward, and is encouraging the public to report all suspicious activities to police.

Anyone with more information about the Burke Mountain incidents is encouraged to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11781.

- with a file from Janis Cleugh, Tri-City News