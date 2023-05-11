VicPD seizes more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes

Photo: VICPD Some of the contraband cigarettes seized by police. VICPD

Victoria police have busted an illegal cigarette selling operation, seizing more than 2,000 cartons of smokes and $65,000 in cash.

The investigation into contraband tobacco sales started in February and led officers to a storage locker in View Royal and a residence in the 2400-block of Chambers Street in Victoria.

On April 12, police used search warrants at both locations and seized more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes and $65,000 in Canadian currency. The value of the seized cigarettes is about $450,000, police said.

Tobacco products must have provincial stamps on the packaging showing payment of provincial and federal taxes to be sold legally in B.C. The seized cigarettes had no stamps.

Investigators believe contraband tobacco is being sold in Greater Victoria at a fraction of its retail price, which hurts local retail outlets and small businesses.

VicPD said the file is still under investigation and further details can’t be shared at this time.

Anyone with information about the sale of contraband tobacco is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.