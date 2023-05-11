Southbound lanes of Coquihalla now open near Great Bear Snowshed

Photo: Cindy White Highway 5 near Zopkios brake check

UPDATE 1245 p.m.

DriveBC now says the vehicle incident causing delays in the southbound lanes near the Great Bear snow shed has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is at a standstill after a vehicle crash north of the Othello Tunnels.

DriveBC is reporting that a southbound vehicle crash is blocking lanes at the Great Bear Snowshed. Traffic has been held temporarily at the Zopkios Rest Area.

?? #BCHwy5 - Southbound vehicle incident is blocking SB lanes at the Great Bear snow shed on the #Coquihalla.

Southbound traffic is being temporarily being held at Zopkios.

Watch for traffic control and expect delays.#MerritBC pic.twitter.com/HxjShCKokY — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) May 11, 2023

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Travellers are advised to expect delays.