Southbound lanes of Coquihalla now open near Great Bear Snowshed

Coquihalla now cleared

UPDATE 1245 p.m.

DriveBC now says the vehicle incident causing delays in the southbound lanes near the Great Bear snow shed has been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.

ORIGINAL 11:30 a.m.

Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is at a standstill after a vehicle crash north of the Othello Tunnels.

DriveBC is reporting that a southbound vehicle crash is blocking lanes at the Great Bear Snowshed. Traffic has been held temporarily at the Zopkios Rest Area.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Travellers are advised to expect delays.

