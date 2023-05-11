Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed near Great Bear Snowshed

Photo: Cindy White Highway 5 near Zopkios brake check

Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is at a standstill after a vehicle crash north of the Othello Tunnels.

DriveBC is reporting that a southbound vehicle crash is blocking lanes at the Great Bear Snowshed. Traffic has been held temporarily at the Zopkios Rest Area.

?? #BCHwy5 - Southbound vehicle incident is blocking SB lanes at the Great Bear snow shed on the #Coquihalla.

Southbound traffic is being temporarily being held at Zopkios.

Watch for traffic control and expect delays.#MerritBC pic.twitter.com/HxjShCKokY — DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) May 11, 2023

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Travellers are advised to expect delays.