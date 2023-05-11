Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed near Great Bear Snowshed

Photo: Cindy White
Highway 5 near Zopkios brake check
Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is at a standstill after a vehicle crash north of the Othello Tunnels.
DriveBC is reporting that a southbound vehicle crash is blocking lanes at the Great Bear Snowshed. Traffic has been held temporarily at the Zopkios Rest Area.
?? #BCHwy5 - Southbound vehicle incident is blocking SB lanes at the Great Bear snow shed on the #Coquihalla.— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) May 11, 2023
Southbound traffic is being temporarily being held at Zopkios.
Watch for traffic control and expect delays.#MerritBC pic.twitter.com/HxjShCKokY
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Travellers are advised to expect delays.