Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed near Great Bear Snowshed

Collision closes Coquihalla

Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is at a standstill after a vehicle crash north of the Othello Tunnels.

DriveBC is reporting that a southbound vehicle crash is blocking lanes at the Great Bear Snowshed. Traffic has been held temporarily at the Zopkios Rest Area.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday. Travellers are advised to expect delays.

