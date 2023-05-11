Heat advisories for Alberta and B.C., temperatures set to soar 15 degrees over normal

Photo: The Canadian Press Police block the road into the wildfires near Entwhistle Alberta on Sunday May 7, 2023. Environment Canada has blanketed all of Alberta and most of British Columbia in special heat advisories as temperatures are expected to be up to 15 degrees above normal over the next several days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Environment Canada has blanketed all of Alberta and most of British Columbia in special heat advisories as daytime temperatures are expected to soar up to 15 degrees above normal over the next several days.

In B.C., the weather service says the unseasonably hot weather will begin Friday and continue through Tuesday, with the heat peaking Sunday and Monday as daytime temperatures reach the high 20s to low 30s.

Forecasters say freezing levels will rise, leading to increased snow melt on the mountains and possible flooding in some areas.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre continues to list much of the province under flood watches, warnings or advisories.

In Alberta, unseasonably hot, dry conditions will begin this weekend with the highest temperatures above 30 C expected from Sunday through Tuesday.

The Alberta government declared a provincial state of emergency last weekend in response to fires that have forced thousands of people from their homes