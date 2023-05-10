Surrey Sikh temple staffer arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting teen

Photo: Google Maps. Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Surrey, B.C.

A teen girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee of a Sikh temple in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP is alerting the public about their ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

During the morning hours of May 4, police say a 15-year-old female youth had been sexually assaulted at or in the area of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in the Newton area.

A 58-year-old man has been identified as the suspect and police say he is an employee at the temple.

He was arrested the next day on May 5.

Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha says the man has been released on conditions.

The suspect is not to have contact with the alleged victim or be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 years old without another adult.

"The employer has been advised of the allegations and the conditions of his release,” says Sangha.

Charges have not been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our Special Victims Unit is leading this investigation, with support for the youth victim from Surrey Women’s Centre," added Sangha in a statement.

Police did not provide an update on the alleged victim.

Police are asking for witnesses or people with additional information to come forward. People who were at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. are asked to contact police and state file number 2023-69537.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward, as investigators continue to work to gather evidence and advance the investigation,” said Sangha.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.