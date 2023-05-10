Controlled burn planned for east of Christina Lake

Photo: RDCO

The BC Wildfire Service is planning a controlled burn east of Christina Lake.

The agency says 44 hectares will be burned 10 kilometres east of the community, starting as soon as Thursday, if conditions allow.

Smoke may impact residents in the valley and the burn may be visible from the surrounding area and Highway 3.

“Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for good smoke dispersal during operations. However, smoke may linger onsite for several days following the burn while crews conduct mop-up and patrol,” said BCWS in a news release.

The burn will aim to reduce fire fuels and restore forest health while preparing the site for replanting.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” said BCWS.