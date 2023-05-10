Person in wheelchair seriously injured after being struck by bus in Victoria

Photo: Catherine Kennedy

A person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night when a B.C. Transit bus collided with a motorized wheelchair at Belleville and Douglas streets in Victoria.

A picture taken by a witness about 7:40 p.m. shows the wheelchair pinned beneath the front of the bus and people scrambling to help.

“Our thoughts are with the [person], driver, passengers and all those involved in the incident,” B.C. Transit said in a statement. “We are supporting the police investigation into this matter, and if anyone witnessed this incident we ask that they contact the Victoria police.

“As this is an active investigation, any further requests for information should be directed at the police.”

Victoria police traffic analysts responded to the scene, and B.C. Transit is conducting an internal investigation.

Call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1 with any information.