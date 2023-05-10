Suspended Metro Vancouver nurse posted patient photos online

Photo: Pexels

A Metro Vancouver nurse has been suspended for six months after she took photos of patients and clinical areas and posted them online.

The finding is part of a decision from an inquiry committee of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives released May 9 into the conduct of Mei-Lin (Jennifer) Li.

The committee further found that Li breached patient privacy by writing stories online containing detailed patient information.

The committee also found Li had been offering medical advice to specific individuals online outside of the scope of her practice, improperly using the registered nurse title while only holding provisional registration as an RN.

And, the committee found, Li was posting online messages affiliating her private businesses with the hospital that employed her.

The committee said Li has voluntarily agreed to the suspension; a public reprimand; and education in privacy, ethics, misuse of title, social media use, and professional responsibility and accountability.

She further agreed to an undertaking not to repeat the conduct.

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allow citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said.