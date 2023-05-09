Online child sex abuse reports soaring in B.C.: RCMP

Photo: pixabay

The BC RCMP says reports of child exploitation have continued to surge since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sad truth is, there are people that use the internet to victimize and exploit youth. Our children are continually being targeted online, and it is important for youth, and their guardians to stay alert,” said a police news release on Tuesday.

“Predators can find ways to have direct contact with youth on various social media platforms, even in the false safety of our physical homes with locked doors. Kids of all ages are increasingly vulnerable in our always-online world.”

RCMP say the number of reported child exploitation reports has been climbing to steadily.

The BC RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation (BC ICE) Unit receives referrals from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, cybertip.ca, Crimestoppers, Interpol and many other international policing partners.

2021 – Over 4,600 total reports received

2022 – Over 9,600 total reports received

2023 [Jan 01 to March 31] – Over 5,790 total reports received to date

If that rate holds, reports could more than double again for 2023 over last year.

The RCMP is encouraging parents and guardians to talk to the children around online safety and be vigilant about unsolicited friend requests.

There are several age-appropriate online resources available, including cybertip.ca, and protectchildren.ca.