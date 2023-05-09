Okanagan Spring Wine Festival back and reimagined

Photo: Okanagan Wine Festivals

The Okanagan Spring Wine Festival is back with a new look and feel.

The wine festival was previously held in May, but this year will run June 3 to 11.

Organizers reimagined the wine festival and partnered with regional tourism organizations to amplify some of the unique assets found throughout the Okanagan.

The fun starts on the afternoon of June 3 at the brand new wine garden party presented by Valley First at the Cove Lakeside Resort in West Kelowna.

"Guests will be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine from the Okanagan Bubbles and Co. wine cart. The picturesque gardens are the perfect backdrop to experience wines from your favourite Central Okanagan wineries. The culinary team at The Landing Kitchen & Bar have created a small bites menu to complement the wines. We recommend Garden Party attire to add to the festivities," said Kimberly Hundertmark, general manager of Okanagan Wine Festivals.



The prestigious British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on June 9, where the 2023 Platinum medal winners and Wine of the Year will

be announced. The wines were judged by a panel of wine experts in April and the medal winning wines will be making their first public appearance.

Once the reception is complete, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will transition to host the Valley First Okanagan Spring Grand Tasting. "The Ballroom will welcome wineries from the South Okanagan including your favourites from Summerland, Naramata Bench, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos. The showcase of newly released whites, reds and roses will be accompanied by a selection of small bites and live entertainment," says Hundertmark.

This year will also feature the newly created TASTE Passport which will feature wineries located in Kelowna and along the Westside Wine Trail in West Kelowna on the first weekend, June 3 and 4.

The following weekend, June 10 and 11 will offer TASTE Passport holders the opportunity to explore the South Okanagan including Summerland, Naramata Bench, Okanagan Falls and Oliver. Check out Canada's first winery cluster on June 11th at the District Wine Village as part of the TASTE Passport.

"Each weekend, the TASTE Passport allows you to select six experiences from participating wineries. Passport holders are able to pre-select winery visits allowing you to create your own unique itinerary. TASTE Passports are $65 and include experiences thoughtfully curated by each winery. Special flights of wine, new releases and food pairings will surprise and delight," Hundertmark says.

For more information click here.