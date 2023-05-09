Rapid melt of snowpacks muddies provincial data

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

The BC River Forecast Centre says some snowpacks were melting last week at a rate of more than five centimetres a day, making the agency’s monthly snow survey bulletin out of date on the day it was published.

The forecast centre published its monthly report Tuesday, reporting snowpack measurements as of May 1.

“Snowmelt across the province was delayed until the end of April, but progressed rapidly during the subsequent week, reaching rates of up to 50+ mm of melt per day at some locations in the southern Interior,” the centre said.

“The snowpack has significantly changed since May 1 measurements were taken.”

As of May 1, the Okanagan had a snowpack 144% of normal. The Boundary (129%) and Nicola (150%) both also reported deeper than normal snowpacks.

The North Thompson (82%), South Thompson (90%), Similkameen (91%), Fraser River (88%), West Kootenay (94%) and East Kootenay (79%) all reported lower than normal snow depths.

The BC River Forecast Centre emphasized throughout its report that those May 1 measurements “should not be considered representative of current conditions.”

Last week’s heat wave sent a surge of snowmelt down from the mountains. There is concern that there could be another surge this weekend as temperatures warm again.

During the months of May and June, the BC River Forecast Centre reports twice a month. The next update is due on May 19.