Vancouver police seek suspected 'serial groper'

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. The VPD is looking for a "serial groper" after several women reported sexual assaults near Rogers Arena and BC Place.

Police are seeking the public's help after several reports of sexual assault in Vancouver's downtown that may involve the same suspect.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) say since April 27 four women between the ages of 25 and 40 have reported being sexually assaulted while walking between 9 and 11:15 p.m. near BC Place and Rogers Arena.

"On April 27, a woman was walking near Pender and Abbott streets around 9 p.m. when she was approached by a stranger from behind, then groped," states a police press release. "Within minutes, a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty Street when she, too, was groped. Both victims called VPD right away."

The next incidents happened on April 29. The first occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a woman was standing near the intersection of Georgia and Beatty streets and was groped by a stranger.

Later that night, around 11:15 p.m., another assault occurred a couple of blocks away at Georgia and Hamilton streets.

The VPD's sex crimes unit is investigating; after canvassing the area they've collected video of a man they believe is a suspect in the case.

They describe him as "a dark-skinned man who is about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s." At the time of the assaults, he had a moustache and was wearing glasses.

"Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602," states the police.