Closure planned for Highway 99 north of Pemberton due to heavy rain

Photo: DriveBC screenshot.

Heads up, motorists: Highway 99 will be closed tonight between Pemberton and Lillooet.

The road will be closed from 8 p.m. on monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, reads a post on DriveBc's website.

"There will be heavy rain between Industrial Way and E Lillooet Rd for 95.1 km (Pemberton to Lillooet)," the post reads.

"Road closure planned. Highway 99 will be CLOSED between Pemberton and Lillooet from 8PM to 7AM due to heavy rainfall and risk of debris flows; plan alternate route."

