Bzzzt bzzzt bzzzt: Emergency alert test will sound in B.C. Wednesday

Photo: screenshot An emergency alert system test is scheduled in B.C. for Wednesday, May 10.

Be warned: your phone is likely going to give you a scare on Wednesday.

The B.C. Emergency Alert system will send alerts on May 10 at 1:55 p.m. across cellphones and anyone listening to the radio or watching TV.

The distinctive tone, which can be alarming to some, is part of a nationwide test of the emergency alerting system.



The test includes the tone, followed by a text message on cellphones and a recorded message on radio and TV airwaves.

“This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would provide safety information that could save your life. Visit emergencyinfobc.ca to learn more. Again, this is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

In the case of an actual emergency, the public is advised to stop what they’re doing and read the alert. Then determine if you’re in the warning area. If so, follow all directions, including prompts to evacuate the area. When safe to do so, check for other sources of information from local First Nation, government and emergency officials.

In the case of this test, the public is advised not to call 911 about the alert and to leave that number for life-threatening emergencies only.



More information can be found at emergencyinfobc.ca.



To check your phone’s compatibility, visit alertready.ca.