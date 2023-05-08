Vehicle driver walks off BC Ferries ship, delays ensue

Photo: Sophie Woodrooffe. Vehicles drive off the Queen of Surrey at the Langdale ferry terminal.

Drivers are reminded that they must drive on – and then off – the ferry, after an abandoned car caused a kerfuffle on the Queen of Surrey Monday morning.

The Queen of Surrey departed from Langdale nearly an hour behind schedule after the crew noticed a vehicle without a driver on the ship when it docked at the Sunshine Coast port the morning of May 6.

“As part of standard safety procedures, the crew searched the vessel and notified police and Coast Guard,” BC Ferries executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall told Coast Reporter. “We’ve since learned from police that the driver had walked off the vessel and took public transit.”

A service notice issued by BC Ferries at 11:40 said the “police incident” has been resolved.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of this police incident. The crew is doing everything they can to get us back on schedule,” the company’s notice said.