Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of shooting victim

Photo: GoFundMe Joshua Lockwood

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Grand Forks man who was shot and killed in the community last month.

Joshua Lockwood, 33, died in a shooting at a rural home on Granby Road. Police were called to the home April 16 at 2 a.m., and despite the life saving efforts of police and paramedics, died at the scene.

The 43-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has since been released while police investigate.

“This tragic incident has left the family and friends of Josh devastated and in total shock. Josh's paternal side of the family is asking for help so they can give Josh a celebration of life he so deserves,” says a GoFundMe launched last week.

“Josh loved everyone, he walked with all walks of life and only ever wanted everyone to get along and be kind to one another. He had a smile for everyone that crossed his path. He loved to play jokes on people bringing smiles to all. He was just a happy goofy kind-hearted man. He was a shining light to his family,” the fundraiser continued.

Lockwood’s step-mother, Melanie Mcqueen, told Castanet last month she was told by RCMP that it could be several months before a case can be built and charges brought in relation to the death.

“That feels like forever to me,” she said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser are going towards funeral costs. Anything leftover will be donated to mental health and substance services in Lockwood’s memory.