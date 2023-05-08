BC Wildfire Service personnel in Alberta helping battle fires that have forced nearly 30,000 from their homes

Photo: The Canadian Press Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., is shown in this May 4, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Alberta Wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service has sent an incident management team to Alberta to help that province as it battles dozens of fires that are threatening communities.

Nearly 30,000 people have been forced from their homes by the blazes burning in central and northern Alberta.

One of BC’s incident management teams, made up of 16 personnel, arrived in Hinton last night.

“That’s a mix of a variety of roles–operations, finance, plans, logistics. They do come from all over the province. They are one of six incident management teams here at the BC Wildfire Service and they’re made up of folks from all of the fire centres,” says BCWS fire information officer Karley Desrosiers.

She says they are expected to be deployed for two weeks, and will be joined by several other specially trained firefighters and equipment from BC.

“We also have five structure protection units, four structure protection crews, one structure protection specialist and one ignition specialist that have also been deployed to Alberta,” adds Desrosiers.

She says another incident management team has been sent to the northeast corner of this province, where three wildfires of note are burning. Those include the nearly 6,000 hectare Boundary Lake fire and the Red Creek fire, which is listed at nearly 3,000 hectares. Some evacuation orders have been lifted but others remain in effect for rural properties in the Fort St. John area.

There has been little to no recent wildfire activity in the southern half of BC, thanks to recent rainfall. “Which has certainly helped to mitigate activity compared to a couple of weeks ago, when we had a number of fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre area,” says Desrosiers.

She notes that despite crews being sent to Alberta, BCWS is still able to support other agencies working to prevent flooding in the Southern Interior.

Firefighters from Quebec and Ontario have also been deployed to Alberta.