Boundary Lake evacuation order area reduced in northern BC

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Peace River Regional District reduced areas affected by the Boundary Lake evacuation as of Sunday evening.

Some properties in the Boundary Lake/Goodlow area, north of Cecil Lake road and west of 213 Road, have been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert and those residents can return home. However, properties west of the Alberta border to 213 Road remain under the Evacuation Order. There are no changes to the Red Creek Evacuation Orders or Alerts.

“We appreciate that it’s important to allow residents to return home as soon as it is safe, so we’re happy to be able to share this update, recognizing that with wildfires, the situation can change quickly,” said Leonard Hiebert, Chair, Peace River Regional District.

“The wildfire situation remains volatile, and it is critical to stay out of the evacuated areas to avoid putting lives at risk or disrupting the fire response.”

For the list of properties that are now under a Boundary Lake Evacuation Alert, visit https://prrd.bc.ca/boundary-lake-evacuation-alert-3/

For a list of properties that remain under a Boundary Lake Evacuation Order, visit https://prrd.bc.ca/boundary-lake-evacuation-order-area-reduced-in-size/

There are now 27 addresses still under an Evacuation Order for the Boundary Lake wildfire, and 239 addresses are now under Evacuation Alert.

For the Red Creek wildfire, 61 properties remain under and Evacuation Order, and 247 properties are under an Evacuation Alert. The State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area B remains in place.

For a list of properties under the Red Creek Evacuation Order, visit https://prrd.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/post/38498/Evacuation-ORDER-1-May-6-2023.pdf

For a list of properties under the Red Creek Evacuation Alert, visit https://prrd.bc.ca/red-creek-evacuation-order-1/

Residents under Evacuation Orders are urged to check in at the Reception Centre at the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John as this lets the PRRD know they have evacuated safely. For after-hours assistance, please call 1-250-794-3310.