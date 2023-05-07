Grand Forks ends state of local emergency

Photo: RDKB_Emergency BC Wildfire Service crews help fill sandbags in Rock Creek.

The City of Grand Forks has ended a state of local emergency and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded evacuation orders for 34 properties within Grand Forks city limits.

The RDKB EOC says evacuation orders have ended for 32 properties on 12th Street and 2 properties on 59th Avenue.

The State of Local Emergency in Grand Forks has been rescinded & the Evac Order for 34 properties on 12th St in Grand Forks has been downgraded to an Alert. Other orders & alerts remain in effect. Continue to take precautions. pic.twitter.com/z8Nr6Xxj6r — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) May 7, 2023

The Kootenay-Boundary region remains one of the most active flood zones in the province. A property on Gilpin Road in Electoral Area 'D'/Rural Grand Forks was placed under evacuation order around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Evacuation alerts are in effect for areas of Fruitvale, Christina Lake, and several rural properties near Grand Forks. Crews continue to work to clear a mudslide along Highway 3. The route is single-lane traffic from 14 kilometers east of Salmo to Creston.

According to Environment Canada, Grand Forks received 17 mm of rain on Saturday and Sunday. A forestry site at Rock Creek recorded 36.4 mm.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Boundary, including the Kettle River, Granby River, and surrounding tributaries. A flood watch is in effect for southern regions of the West Kootenay and East Kootenay.