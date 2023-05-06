More homes in Grand Forks evacuated as river levels rise

Photo: City of Grand Forks Water pumps sit at the ready on the river bank in Grand Forks.

More evacuation orders and alerts have been issued for properties in Grand Forks Saturday, as flooding concerns mount.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued the evacuation order Saturday afternoon, ordering the residents of 34 properties on 12 St. on Johnson Flats to leave their homes.

Last week, 11 other properties on Johnson Flats and eight properties on Manly Meadows were also placed under an evacuation order.

Saturday, another 10 properties along the Granby and Kettle rivers were also placed under an evacuation alert. Hundreds of properties in the area remain under an alert.

The rising river levels are no doubt bringing back recent memories of the devastating floods the city saw in May 2018, when 95 homes were lost.

According to the River Forecast Centre, the Granby River could rise higher than it did in 2018 later this month.

Mayor Everett Baker said last week crews had been setting up sandbags and Tiger dams to protect parts of the city.