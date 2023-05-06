Boundary Lake residents evacuated, Coffee Creek fire under control

Photo: BCWS Coffee Creek wildfire on May 3 2023.

A pair of blazes in the Peace region have emergency personnel busy.

Boundary Lake’s wildfire is approximately 1,900 hectares in size and is exhibiting extreme fire behaviour with Rank 4 fire at the head. Boundary Lake is east of Fort St. John, located on the border of B.C. and Alberta.

“Crews are engaged in tactical evacuation of residents immediately impacted by the fire. Heavy smoke has impacted the ability of aviation resources to work in the area.”

Residents in the area are encouraged to closely monitor the situation and check the Peace River Regional District website for updates.

Officials notes the Coffee Creek wildfire is now under control.

“The Coffee Creek wildfire is now Being Held,” note officials.

Crews are expecting to continue to mop up the fire as it is not expected to grow in size under current conditions.

“Rapid response from the Charlie Lake volunteer fire department, BCWS crews and aviation resources led to successful structural defence for structures in the immediate area.”