RCMP seeking man wanted for 32 charges considered very dangerous to the public

The Creston RCMP is working to track down a 38-year-old man wanted for 32 charges.

Police said Chad Meszarosi is facing charges of breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter, and theft.

"The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston RCMP. We have received reports that Meszarosi is frequenting the West Kootenays, including Salmo, Nelway, Fruitvale, Trail, and Nelson. We have received information that he may be seeking out medical assistance," the RCMP said in the release.

Creston RCMP are asking the public to contact them or your local detachment immediately if he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known.

"Should you see Meszarosi, do not approach him as he is considered very dangerous to the public," Creston RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said.

Chad Meszarosi is described as white male, standing roughly 5’9" with a stocky build weighing approximately 180lbs (82 kg). He has brown hair and is often seen unshaven.

Police said Meszarosi was last spotted in the Fruitvale and Nelway areas.

"Meszarosi is known to travel throughout the BC Interior, but has been most active in the Kootenays."

If he is observed, do not approach and call 911 immediately.