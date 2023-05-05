Large group attacks vehicles at home in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A large group of armed suspects using various weapons, including axes, swords, and baseball bats, smash out windows and destroy property in a still from video footage taken in Abbotsford, B.C., on Saturday, April 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Abottsford Police Department

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking for the public's help after a large group of armed suspects attacked vehicles parked in the driveway of a home last week, causing extensive damage.

Video released by the department shows the group of more than 10 people arriving in three vehicles to the home just before 1 a.m. on April 29.

Using weapons, including axes, swords and baseball bats, the people are captured on video smashing four vehicles parked in the driveway.

The video shows the attack lasted just over two minutes before they left the scene.

The neighbour's vehicle that was parked just over a metre away was left untouched.

Police say they believe the attack was targeted due to its violent nature.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicles seen in the video to call the department.