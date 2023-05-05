WIldfire prompts evacuation near McBride

Photo: RDFG This is the area under evacuation order near McBride.

A wildland interface fire four kilometres east of McBride, B.C. in the Teare Creek area has prompted the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George to issue an evacuation order.

The order is in effect for eight properties in the Teare Creek area and two properties along Laing Road and those in the affected areas must leave immediately.

A reception area has been established in the Robson Valley Community Centre in McBride.

The fire is estimated at 47 hectares.