Evacuation alert issued for 892 properties in Salmo and surrounding area

Photo: Contributed

An evacuation alert has been issued for 892 properties in Salmo and surrounding areas Friday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the Regional District of Central Kootenay issued the alert for the Village of Salmo and the communities of Ymir and Erie, based on the forecast rain in the region.

“Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain with the possibility of thunderstorms today and the BC River Forecast Centre has the entire RDCK under flood watch,” the alert states.

“Erie Creek, the Salmo River and all surrounding tributaries are rising and will approach or may exceed the river banks. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected waterbodies may occur.”

An evacuation alert means residents must be ready to leave at a moment's notice, if conditions worsen.

The entire Kootenay region is currently under a flood watch.

A large mudslide on Wednesday closed Highway 3, between just south of Salmo and Creston. The highway remains closed Friday afternoon.