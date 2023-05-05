Not guilty plea expected in Vancouver Starbucks stabbing death

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Inderdeep Singh Gosal was denied bail March 27 and remains in custody at North Fraser Pretrial Centre.

The B.C. man accused of murdering a father at a downtown Vancouver Starbucks could be pleading not guilty

Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Paul Stanley Schmidt, 37.

Gosal appeared before Vancouver provincial court Judge Andrea Brownstone May 5.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Pruim told Brownstone a preliminary inquiry for the case is expected to take no longer than three days.

Such inquiries are held to determine if enough evidence exists to proceed to trial. Those hearings are covered by a publication ban to prevent tainting of a jury should an accused elect trial by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.

Trials are held when a person pleads not guilty to a charge. People are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for June 2, court documents said.

Gosal was denied bail March 27 and remains in custody at North Fraser Pretrial Centre. He appeared by video.

“He hasn’t sought his release yet,” Pruim said. “That would be in (B.C.) Supreme Court.”

Schmidt’s death was witnessed by dozens of people. A video of it went viral online.

Around 5:40 p.m. on March 26, two men were involved in an altercation outside the Starbucks at West Pender and Granville streets when one of the men was stabbed, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

A bystander immediately flagged a police officer who was able to arrest a suspect at the scene.

More officers soon arrived and provided first aid to the victim, but he later died in hospital.

Investigators had been trying to determine a motive for the stabbing, having previously said they did not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The death was the city's sixth homicide of 2023.