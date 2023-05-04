'Unlawful and violent activity': Videos show suspects in Surrey protest assault

Photo: Description Photo via Surrey RCMP/YouTube. A fight that broke out in a Metro Vancouver protest resulted in an assault.

Surrey RCMP is releasing a pair of videos in hopes of identifying suspects in an alleged assault during a protest.



On March 19, officers were monitoring a protest in the 8500-block 132 Street when a fight broke out in the crowd at around 5:30 p.m.

The male victim, removed from the melee by the officers, was taken to safety and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP respects the right to peaceful protests, but unlawful and violent activity, such as assaults, will not be tolerated, says spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha in a press release.

It is not always safe for police to take immediate enforcement action within a large group of protesters; however, these offences continue to be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges," Sangha adds.

Police are hoping the public can help identify three suspects caught on video.

The first video shows a suspect described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early-30s, with a long black beard, wearing dark clothing, including a blue vest and a small blue turban.

The second video shows another suspect, who is described as a South Asian man in his mid-20s to early-30s, with a short black beard, wearing black clothing, including a black vest and a small black turban. He's seen holding a yellow flag.

The same video shows a third suspect — a man in his early 20s wearing a bright orange mask and black clothing.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502.